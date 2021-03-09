BlackBerry Teams Up with Desay SV Automotive to Create an Immersive 'Cinematic' Driving Experience for Chery's Tiggo 8 Plus and Jetour X90 Models

WATERLOO, ON and BEIJING, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that it has teamed up with Desay SV Automotive to launch a dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller to enable safer driving. Leveraging the QNX® Hypervisor and the QNX® Real-time Operating System (RTOS), the new technology is now available in leading Chinese automaker Chery's Tiggo 8 Plus and Jetour X90 models.

Developed and built on the Chery T1X platform, the Tiggo 8 Plus is Chery's flagship SUV, while the next generation Jetour X90 is the brand's first Jetour vehicle equipped with the L2 intelligent automated driving system, providing drivers and passengers with a cinematic experience while on the road. Both models are equipped with Desay SV Automotive's latest smart cabin domain controller, built on the QNX Hypervisor. The QNX Hypervisor provides the trusted reliability and performance of the QNX® Neutrino® RTOS, while also allowing multiple operating systems to safely co-exist on the same system-on-a-chip (SoC). With the QNX Hypervisor, developers can partition and isolate safety-critical and infotainment systems, ensuring the continued function of critical systems even if other components fail.

"Thanks to its advanced technology and rapid application abilities, Desay SV Automotive is well positioned to provide a smart cabin with a multi-sensory immersive experience," said John Wall, Senior Vice President and Co-Head of BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "Augmented with secure and reliable BlackBerry QNX technology, together we can address the diverse needs of an auto industry that is undergoing rapid transformation. We are pleased that BlackBerry's technology can provide support to the innovative smart cabin of Chery's Tiggo 8 Plus and Jetour X90 and look forward to providing the automotive industry with a more integrated and powerful smart cabin, as well as additional smart drive solutions in the future."

"Desay SV Automotive is committed to the integration and innovation of a new human-machine interaction experience in the age of intelligence. Through the creation of advanced smart cabin system solutions, BlackBerry's high-quality, cost-effective products are enabling a safer driving experience with smart drive systems," said Li Huang, General Manager of Technology Center at Desay SV Automotive. "We are excited to deepen our cooperation with BlackBerry to jointly drive innovation in the automotive industry."

Desay SV Automotive is a leader in the application and mass production of a new generation of the smart cabin. Based on virtual instrument software architecture (VISA), Desay SV Automotive has achieved multi-ECU integration, combining the integrated processing technology of multiple displays and creating an industry-leading smart cabin solution.

BlackBerry QNX has a broad portfolio of embedded software, including safety-certified versions of its operating system, hypervisor, development tools and middleware for critical systems in automotive and beyond. Automakers and Tier 1's use BlackBerry QNX software in their advanced driver assistance, handsfree and infotainment systems, along with their digital instrument clusters and connectivity modules. BlackBerry's pedigree in safety, security, and continued innovation has led to its QNX technology being embedded in more than 175 million vehicles on the road today.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 175M cars on the road today. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust. For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Desay SV Automotive

Desay SV Automotive (stock code: 002920), one of the leading automotive electronics companies, is committed to play an active and role in the transformation of future mobility. Desay SV Automotive will continue and further enhance its investment in the focused areas of vehicular interior cabin electrification & integration, vehicular intelligence & security and vehicular internet & connectivity. We offer Smart Solution that encompassing the 3 areas of Smart Cabin, Smart Drive & Smart Service. Our mission is creating a safer, more comfortable and efficient mobility for global customers.

Desay SV Automotive is committed to augment its expertise and capabilities in R&D, quality management and intelligent manufacturing for 35 years, ensuring that it is able to meet the diverse needs of OEM customers and provide them with superior solutions and services. Desay SV Automotive has established long-term partnerships with Volkswagen Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Mazda, Volvo Cars, FAW Group, SAIC Group, Chery, Geely Auto, Great Wall Motors, GAC Group, NIO, XPENG, Li Auto and many other local and global OEM customers.

With the headquarter located in Huizhou, Desay SV Automotive has also set up R&D branches in Nanjing, Chengdu, Shanghai, Singapore, Taiwan, Europe, Japan and USA.

