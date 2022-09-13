BlackBerry to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results on September 27, 2022

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will report results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 400-4403 or live streamed on the Company's website at BlackBerry.com/Investors.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on September 27, 2022, by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 and entering Conference ID #1566649. It will also be available at the link above.

The following table gives target dates for quarterly earnings announcements for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2023.



Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Quarter start Sep 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 Quarter end Nov 30, 2022 Feb 28, 2023 Planned Earnings Date Dec 20, 2022* Mar 30, 2023*

* The dates given are for planning purposes only and a press release confirming the earnings date will be issued approximately 2 weeks before.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

