BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in August 2022:

Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 9:55am ET

Presenter: John Giamatteo, President of BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit.

Register here for the live video stream of the Presentation. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:30pm ET

Fireside chat: John Giamatteo, President of BlackBerry's Cybersecurity business unit and Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations, in discussion with Michael Walkley, Analyst, Canaccord Genuity.

Register here for the live video stream of the Fireside Chat. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints, including over 215M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

