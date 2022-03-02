|
BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event
WATERLOO, ON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following virtual investor conference in March 2022:
Scotiabank TMT Conference
Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 12:30pm ET
Presenters: Vito Giallorenzo, BlackBerry SVP Corporate Development & COO, BlackBerry IoT and Tim Foote, Head of Investor Relations
Fireside chat discussing developments in BlackBerry's technology and strategy.
The event will be live streamed to the general public. A link to register will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website from Monday, March 7, 2022.
For more information, follow @BlackBerry on Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn and view the company's corporate video which highlights how BlackBerry addresses today's enterprise security challenges.
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.
BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com
Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackBerry.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-event-301493379.html
SOURCE BlackBerry Limited
