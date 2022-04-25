|
Blackboxstocks Declines 3%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) are down more than 3% Monday morning at $4.21.
The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders.
Today, the company announced a joint venture with crypto trading software provider CoinRoutes to deliver proprietary analytics and trading execution platform for the cryptocurrency markets.
"We could not ask for a better partner than CoinRoutes as we enter the cryptocurrency market. We look forward to bringing their patent pending order execution system to the masses via the proprietary Blackbox platform," remarked Gust Kepler, CEO of Blackbox.
Incidentally, all major crypto currencies are in red this morning. This reflects the global rout in stock markets and commodity markets on fears of the Chinese lockdowns disrupting the supply chains and derailing the global economic recovery.
BLBX has traded in the range of $1-$8 in the last one year.
