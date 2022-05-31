Blackford Capital Hires Ken Wagner as Chief Financial Officer

Blackford continues wave of executive leadership team growth

Expansion of the leadership team enhances firm's ability to pursue new strategies and manage its rapidly growing portfolio companies to create value

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackford Capital, a leading middle market private equity firm, today announced the appointment of Ken Wagner as Chief Financial Officer effective April 11, 2022, where he will lead the firm's finance, accounting, regulatory, compliance, reporting and controls functions. He will oversee portfolio company due diligence and provide deals team support. Wagner will report to Blackford Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer Paul Doyle.

Mr. Wagner previously worked for ten years with Mr. Doyle at other companies. He joins Blackford from Coastal Group, where he served as Chief Financial Officer with Coastal's then-CEO Paul Doyle to create nearly $80M of equity value in four years. Prior to that, Wagner and Doyle worked together at GHSP, a Tier 1 automotive supplier of advanced shift systems and smart pump systems, where Wagner was CFO and they created $400M of equity value over seven years.

Prior to these positions, Mr. Wagner held a number of progressively responsible executive level positions in operations and finance with Magna and Donnelly Corporation companies Magna Mirrors Corporation, Magna Electronics, Inc and Magna E-Car Systems.

The Wagner appointment comes as part of a strategic plan for organizational change within the Blackford Capital executive leadership team. In addition to several internal promotions and organizational restructuring, Blackford recently announced the appointment of Paul Doyle to Managing Partner after more than seven years as an Operating Partner.

"We continue to make significant investment in our executive leadership team," said Blackford Capital founder and Managing Director Martin Stein. "As part of our commitment to delivering maximum growth and value creation for our investors we are laser-focused on leveraging our talents when and where they can be most effective. Ken's proven experience will help accelerate our ability to deliver the executive financial oversight, operational expertise and process excellence necessary to drive maximum returns."

Mr. Wagner has extensive experience in asset restructuring, financial management and operations. "I'm delighted to join Martin and the dynamic Blackford Capital team at this time in the firm's growth cycle," said Ken Wagner. "This is a terrific opportunity for me to work with Paul again. We are already developing plans to implement new processes and procedures to improve the firm's efficiency and effectiveness, and to provide portfolio company oversight and standardization of reporting and controls, as well as guide CFO talent enhancement."

Mr. Wagner earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Business Administration from Hope College in Holland, Michigan. He previously served in both committee and board chairman positions with Fleetwood Group, Inc., and is a past member of Geneva Camp and Retreat Center Board of Directors.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies, with a focus on the manufacturing, industrial and distribution industries. With a reputation for a relentless approach to value creation and a focus on operational excellent, Blackford was named the Private Equity Firm of the Year by M&A Advisor in 2021 and 2018. The firm has also received Deal of the Year honors from M&A Advisor in multiple categories, and its portfolio companies have also been included on the Inc. 5000. For more information, visit blackfordcapital.com.

