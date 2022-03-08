Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology with a hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (HeSaaS) business model, today announced it will release fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results before market opens on Wednesday March 16, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day.

Blackline Safety Corp First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, March 16th, 2022

Time: 11:00 am ET – 12:00 pm ET

Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11756

Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the call.

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

If you can’t make the call live, a replay will be available by dialling in to any of the phone numbers above and entering replaying access code 8635.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of men and women, having reported over 171 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006260/en/