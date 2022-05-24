Blackline Safety Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it will release fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results before market opens on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s financial results at 11:00 am ET the same day.

Blackline Safety Corp. Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, June 14th, 2022

Time: 11:00 am ET

Webcast Link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11755

Dial-in Instructions: Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Blackline Safety Corp. earnings conference call.

Canada/USA Toll Free: +1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

A replay will be available after 2:00 PM ET on June 14th, 2022 through July 14th, 2022 by dialling +1-800-319-6413 and entering access code 8995.

About Blackline Safety:

Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 178 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

