Blackline Safety appoints former Sierra Wireless CEO, Jason W. Cohenour, to Board of Directors

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced the appointment of Jason W. Cohenour, former President and CEO at Sierra Wireless, as a new member of its Board of Directors.

Mr. Cohenour brings many years of executive leadership, sales, operations, and international M&A experience to the Blackline Safety Board. He previously served as President, CEO, and Director at Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSX: SW; NASDAQ: SWIR) from 2005 to 2018. While CEO, Mr. Cohenour led a successful business turn-around, resulting in revenue growth of nearly 800% to over CAD $1 Billion. Mr. Cohenour also serves on the boards of CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) and RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL).

"Having followed Blackline for a number of years as a successful hardware-enabled SaaS company with over 1,000 customers around the world, I am enthusiastic to support the business at this stage of its evolution,” said Jason Cohenour. "I look forward to joining the Board and working with the Blackline team to help the company execute with confidence and further its mission to ensure workers get home safe.”

"Adding Jason to our Board at this pivotal time is ideal timing for Blackline,” said Cody Slater, Chair and CEO of Blackline Safety. "Jason’s executive leadership experience, background in IoT, mobile communication and semiconductors through his work at Sierra, and guidance as a director in public companies will have a direct impact as Blackline matures into its next stage of sustainable growth.”

With Mr. Cohenour’s appointment this brings Blackline Safety’s Board of Directors to eight. Other members include CEO and Chair, Cody Slater and six independent Directors: Cheemin Bo-Linn, Dr. John Finbow, Brad Gilewich, Michael Hayduk, Robert Herdman, and Barbara Holzapfel. Each of Blackline’s Board members are seasoned business veterans who offer significant corporate leadership experience in the technology, industrial, software, marketing and business operations sectors. For more information on Blackline Safety’s management team, please visit www.blacklinesafety.com/about/our-team.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT. With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 185 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005548/en/