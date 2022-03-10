Blackline Safety Invests $1 Million in Expansion of Successful Rental Program

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced details on its product rental program. Launched in the spring of 2021, Blackline’s rental business is poised to significantly ramp this year, growing from $0.9M in fiscal 2021. Created in response to high demand from its global customers for versatile solutions to accommodate their diverse safety project needs, the rental program also represents an additional stream to drive long-term service revenue.

"Whether the driving factor is a turnaround, special project, outage or repair replacement, our customers have told us they are looking for a fast and flexible solution to keep workers and contractors safe,” said Sean Stinson, Chief Revenue Officer, Blackline Safety.

"We are pleased to offer rentals as the most efficient way for customers to quickly obtain our personal protection wearables and area gas monitoring equipment to protect their people on site or in the field—or to try before they buy.”

Blackline Safety has invested approximately $1 million in a fleet of G7s, EXOs, docks, cartridges and accessories for rental—representing approximately 1,500 pieces of equipment—with the ability to scale quickly as demand grows as all equipment is manufactured in-house. The program has had excellent uptake to date with 46 rental projects in fiscal 2021.

"Our rental business is a great example of how we’ve been able to respond to the needs of the market while diversifying our revenue-generating potential at the same time. We look forward to continuing to build this service revenue stream globally,” added Stinson.

Rentals for North American customers are dispatched from the company’s distribution partners or through Blackline’s Calgary and Houston facilities. Work on supporting international rentals is underway starting with distributors in the United Arab Emirates, with a view to establishing a Dubai facility to facilitate rentals. Typical order fulfilment is same-day, and with our drop-and-go deployment and direct to cloud capabilities, customers can get up and running as quickly as the next day.

