Blackline Safety Named to Canadian Business New Innovators List

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology with a hardware-enabled software-as-a-service (HeSaaS) business model, today announced it’s one of 50 companies named to the inaugural Canadian Business New Innovators List. Presented by Canadian Business magazine and the Brookfield Institute for Innovation + Entrepreneurship (BII+E), the list honors businesses who challenge the status quo with trail-blazing products, services, leadership and ESG initiatives.

Blackline Safety was recognized in the Impact and Intentionality category — given to organizations who really think through what they do and how they affect the world — ranking in the top 10 out of 300 applicants. In particular, the company’s ability to rapidly evolve its products and services to support ESG and digital transformation initiatives in a changing industrial workplace, fueling revenue growth by 367% in the last four years, were contributing factors.

"Our leading connected safety technology, and its adoption by our customers around the world, has helped thousands of workers return home safe and provided vital insights on preventing incidents, boosting efficiency and contributed to 19 consecutive quarters revenue growth,” said Cody Slater, CEO of Blackline Safety.

"On behalf of Blackline Safety’s extended team around the world who’ve contributed to our success as an innovator and who infuse purpose into our work, we’re honored to be recognized by Canadian Business and the BII&E.”

Most recently, the company’s focus has been on continued new product development to drive innovation. G7 EXO, the first cloud-connected portable area gas monitor has already seen widespread adoption with over 2,600 devices delivered to customers in just over a year on the market, and the G7 line of wearables are worn by over 100,000 workers globally. The soon-to-be introduced G6 single-gas monitor and next-generation G8 personal protection devices are expected to open new markets and new applications for connected safety, drive further revenue growth, and support the ESG efforts of customers.

The New Innovators List celebrates 50 breakthrough companies that are challenging the status quo and giving new meaning to innovation in business, as demonstrated by products and services, enterprising leadership, and progressive environmental and social benchmarking.

Blackline Safety is a global connected safety leader that helps to ensure every worker gets their job done and returns home safely each day. Blackline provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Blackline Safety wearables provide a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 167 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, we ensure that help is never too far away. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

