12.07.2022 17:51:00
Blackline Safety Shortlisted for Three SaaS Awards in 2022 Global Software Recognition Program
Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it has been shortlisted in the 2022 SaaS Awards in three categories—Best SaaS Product for Health & Safety or Risk Management, Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things, and Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics.
Now in its seventh year of celebrating software innovation, the New York-based international program looks at hundreds of companies worldwide from North America, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East, which were evaluated by an international panel of judges.
"SaaS technologies are now part of successful business DNA and continue to evolve,” said James Williams, Head of Operations for the SaaS Awards.
"This year we’ve seen a raft of truly remarkable software solutions. The shortlisted candidates announced today, however, have proven to be truly innovative thinkers in the SaaS industry, whether they’re freshly-funded disruptors or established names.”
Blackline Safety’s SaaS-enabled, cloud-based wearables for personal and area gas monitoring put reliable data at managers’ fingertips so they can gain a better understanding of safety situations facing employees in real-time. The technology features GPS-enabled safety sensors that leverage the Internet of Things (IoT), providing valuable data analytics and connecting workers to live 24-7 command centre monitoring.
"To be awarded this recognition in the SaaS Awards, the SaaS industry’s de facto recognition platform, is an immense honor,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety.
"Our innovative technology is transforming the future of work in the modern industrial workplace—over 1,000 companies in 70 countries across 12 sectors rely on us to power their data-drive safety program.”
SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, with the category winners announced on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022.
About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 180 billion data-points and initiated over five million emergency responses. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
