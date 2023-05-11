Blackline Safety to Showcase Latest in Lifesaving Connected Safety Devices at Préventica Paris

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that it will be exhibiting at Préventica Paris, the marquee professional event in France for health, safety and quality of life at work, taking place 23rd to 25th May 2023.

Blackline will be showcasing its full suite of award-winning, game-changing connected solutions, currently used by 2,000 organizations and 50,000 lone workers in Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

Among the products featured will be the G7 EXO, the world’s first direct-to-cloud portable area gas monitor that offers rapid deployment, configuration flexibility and versatile mounting systems for placement anywhere. G7 EXO’s unprecedented capabilities were proven earlier this year in Normandy during an industrial fire involving lithium batteries, where firefighters were able to quickly deploy G7 EXO units to sample and continuously monitor air quality throughout the incident. Local authorities were able to successfully allay local residents’ concerns about the fire’s emissions.

Awarded Blackline’s third Prix de l’innovation at Préventica in 2022, the G7 EXO was applauded by an independent panel of judges – made up of professional organizations, industry representatives and specialist journalists – for its uniqueness in improving employee safety.

This year’s Préventica attendees will also have the opportunity to experience first-hand the new G6 wearable single-gas detector, which features unique cloud connectivity and data insights designed to help users quickly respond to and prevent safety incidents, as well as manage compliance. The company’s flagship G7 wearable personal gas detector will be on display as well. A breakthrough in lone worker monitoring, the unit includes built-in connectivity, out-of-the-box deployment, easy integration into existing operations, and a broad gas sensor portfolio from which to choose.

Every Blackline Safety solution is supported by the world-class emergency management tools Blackline Live and Blackline Analytics. The connected safety software ensures organisations know the moment an incident happens so they can manage it through to resolution. Reports are automatically generated using data streamed directly from the field, meaning users can monitor, configure and deploy their fleet anytime, anywhere.

Demonstrations will be available at Stand N42, Porte de Versailles Hall 3, Paris. Visit Blackline Safety’s website for news and product tours.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 200 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230511005247/en/