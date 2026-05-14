BlackLine Aktie
WKN DE: A2AS8C / ISIN: US09239B1098
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15.05.2026 01:35:10
BlackLine Stock Has Fallen 50%. One Fund Just Sold Its Entire $13 Million Position
PSquared Asset Management AG sold out its stake in BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), unloading 304,576 shares in the first quarter, with an estimated trade value of $13.12 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 14, 2026, SEC filing.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 14, 2026, PSquared Asset Management AG sold its entire holding of 304,576 shares in BlackLine during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $13.12 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in BlackLine was reduced to zero, with a net position change of $16.84 million, reflecting trading activity and price movement.BlackLine, Inc. provides cloud-based software designed to automate and streamline core accounting and finance operations at scale. With a focus on financial close management and accounts receivable automation, the company delivers solutions that help enterprises increase efficiency, accuracy, and compliance in financial processes. BlackLine's technology-driven approach and subscription business model support organizations seeking to modernize their finance functions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu BlackLine Inc Registered Shs
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04.05.26
|Ausblick: BlackLine präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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15.04.26
|GNW-News: BlackLine stellt Agentic Financial Operations vor, um Governance- und Vertrauenslücken in der KI zu schließen (dpa-AFX)
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09.02.26
|Ausblick: BlackLine mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)