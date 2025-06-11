BlackLine’s Signature Finance Transformation Event Returns to London and Debuts in Paris

LONDON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine is expanding the reach of its flagship finance transformation event, BeyondTheBlack, with two key events in Europe this June. BeyondTheBlack will return to London on June 17, followed by its debut in Paris on June 19, marking the first time the event has been held in France.

Each event brings together finance and accounting leaders across industries to explore how world-class companies are achieving smarter, faster, and more scalable financial operations through BlackLine’s AI-powered automation and platform innovation.

Event Details:

BEYONDTHEBLACK LONDON

Date: June 17, 2025

Location: De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms, London

Details & Registration: beyondtheblack.com/london

The London event will feature executive keynotes, live demos, and customer transformation stories from:

AstraZeneca

Hitachi

Kier Group

The LEGO Group

BEYONDTHEBLACK PARIS

Date: June 19, 2025

Location: Cloud Business Center, Paris

Details & Registration: beyondtheblack.com/paris

Marking its debut in France, the Paris conference will be conducted in French and feature customer sessions from:

Hilti

Renault

Savencia



Why Attend:

Explore BlackLine’s latest innovations, including the Studio360 platform

Hear directly from customers achieving meaningful business outcomes

Participate in deep-dive sessions led by BlackLine experts and partners

Connect with a community of finance leaders shaping the future of the Office of the CFO

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer experience help companies move to modern accounting by unifying data, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, intercompany accounting, invoice-to-cash, and consolidation processes—trusted by more than 4,400 customers worldwide, including 50% of the Fortune 500.

For more information, visit www.blackline.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Darilek

VP, Corporate Communications

samantha.darilek@blackline.com