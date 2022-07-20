BlackRock and BTG sign an unprecedented partnership for launching fund

SÃO PAULO, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and BlackRock have just entered into a partnership for distributing the BlackRock FIA ETF BDR Fund. The fund is intended for institutional investors and will be distributed through BTG Pactual's Third Party Distribution area – which handles distribution for local and international managers, with the exception of funds managed by BTG Pactual Asset Management. The fund's objective will be to provide the best risk-adjusted returns against the MSCI World Net TR index for MSCI World and can be used as a prime allocation for international exposure.

With this strategy, investors seeking consistent long-term returns will have access to global equities of developed markets in a strategy that combines passive and active management by investing in BDRs backed by iShares-branded ETFs listed on the B3 stock exchange.

"BlackRock's aim is to foster dynamic allocation, always looking for the best strategies for an ever-changing market. Globally, ETFs have gained more space due to their attractive attributes, such as liquidity and low cost. With the ETF BDR platform, investing in international ETFs is an option for building diversified and resilient portfolios, in an accessible, democratic and simple way", says Paula Salamonde, Director of Institutional Business at BlackRock.

Phylipe Corsini, Head of BTG Pactual's Third Party Distribution area in Brazil for Institutional and Corporate clients, explains that partnerships like this one are in line with the area's core strategy, as it is responsible for selecting managers and strategies according to the needs of each distribution channel.

"Searching for asset allocation is increasingly necessary when it comes to efficiency, cost reduction and technology transfer. In this sense, offering solutions like this one in the partnership signed with BlackRock helps us to solve some challenges faced by Institutional customer segments in Brazil", concludes Corsini.

BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the biggest investment bank from Latin America, operating in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management. Since inception, in 1983, the Bank has been run based on a meritocratic partnership culture, focused on clients, excellence and a long-term vision. We have cemented our status as one of the most innovative sector players and have won numerous national and international awards. We currently have almost 4,000 employees in offices across Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the US, Portugal and England. More information on http://www.btgpactual.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackrock-and-btg-sign-an-unprecedented-partnership-for-launching-fund-301589676.html

SOURCE BTG Pactual