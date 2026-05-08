BlackRock Aktie
WKN DE: A40PW4 / ISIN: US09290D1019
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08.05.2026 18:05:00
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Is Demanding Crypto Regulations. Here's What It Means for Investors.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest asset manager, has spent the last 18 months telling anyone who'll listen that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) needs to give the green light for the tokenization of practically everything. Tokenization is the process of representing ownership of assets, such as bonds and stocks, as digital tokens on a blockchain.He first made the case to CNBC's Squawk Box at Davos, Switzerland, in January 2025 and hasn't let up since, pushing it in annual letters to shareholders, earnings calls, and even op-eds.What was once on Fink's wish list is now in the process of being delivered. Here's what that means for investors in leading cryptocurrencies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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