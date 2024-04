BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says 65 Is Too Early for Americans to Retire. Is He Right?

Assuming your employer doesn't force you into retirement, you have the option to end your career at whatever age works for you. That age may be 50, or it may be 70, and the choice is yours.But many people seem to land on age 65 when it comes to retirement. And it's easy to see why.Age 65 is a common threshold at which senior discounts go into effect. And it's also the age at which you're allowed to enroll in Medicare.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel