06.04.2024 13:18:00
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says Target Date Funds Have Their Limits. Should Your Retirement Savings Sit in One?
It's important to save for retirement so you have income to fall back on in addition to whatever benefit Social Security pays you. But it's not enough to just stick money into a retirement plan. You also need to figure out how to invest your savings.For many people with 401(k) plans, target date funds are a popular choice. A target date fund is a fund that's designed to adjust your risk profile based on how far or close you are to the milestone you're saving for. In the context of retirement savings, a target date fund will invest your assets accordingly based on your estimated retirement date.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
