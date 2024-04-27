|
27.04.2024 17:08:00
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says the U.S. Retirement System Is "Under Immense Strain." 3 Ways to Build a Retirement Plan That Can Last in Any Economic Climate
In a recent address, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink voiced concerns about the U.S. retirement system, noting it was "under immense strain." No single issue is the cause, but a combination of issues, including an aging population, rising costs of living, and higher life expectancy, is contributing to the situation.Despite Fink's concern, many Americans can still ensure they're prepared to take on retirement without a financial burden looming over them. Though not 100% foolproof, these are three time-tested ways to build a retirement plan that should survive any economic climate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
