BlackRock Aktie

BlackRock für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40PW4 / ISIN: US09290D1019

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.10.2026 11:00:02

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Thinks This Midterm Election Issue Could Lead to a Recession

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) can be a gauge of how well the overall economy is doing. And right now, things are still going reasonably well. While there are challenges in the economy with high inflation, gross domestic product continues to grow, and the S&P 500 has hit new records this year.

There is, however, also cause for concern. A continued rise in interest rates could slow the economy and potentially weigh down the markets as well. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink also sees possible trouble ahead, due to the upcoming midterm elections and what may happen afterward. Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers have faced significant opposition in communities, and are a key election issue, and Fink believes that "If we have a moratorium of some sort in this country, we will be in a recession."

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BlackRock Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BlackRock Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BlackRock Inc Registered Shs 1 012,50 -0,83% BlackRock Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX sackt letztlich kräftig ab -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es deutlich abwärts, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegte. Die Wall Street notierte uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen