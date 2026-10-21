BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Thinks This Midterm Election Issue Could Lead to a Recession

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) can be a gauge of how well the overall economy is doing. And right now, things are still going reasonably well. While there are challenges in the economy with high inflation, gross domestic product continues to grow, and the S&P 500 has hit new records this year.

There is, however, also cause for concern. A continued rise in interest rates could slow the economy and potentially weigh down the markets as well. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink also sees possible trouble ahead, due to the upcoming midterm elections and what may happen afterward. Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers have faced significant opposition in communities, and are a key election issue, and Fink believes that "If we have a moratorium of some sort in this country, we will be in a recession."

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