BlackRock Aktie
WKN DE: A40PW4 / ISIN: US09290D1019
|
21.10.2026 11:00:02
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Thinks This Midterm Election Issue Could Lead to a Recession
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) can be a gauge of how well the overall economy is doing. And right now, things are still going reasonably well. While there are challenges in the economy with high inflation, gross domestic product continues to grow, and the S&P 500 has hit new records this year.
There is, however, also cause for concern. A continued rise in interest rates could slow the economy and potentially weigh down the markets as well. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink also sees possible trouble ahead, due to the upcoming midterm elections and what may happen afterward. Artificial intelligence (AI) data centers have faced significant opposition in communities, and are a key election issue, and Fink believes that "If we have a moratorium of some sort in this country, we will be in a recession."
Image source: Getty Images.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BlackRock Inc Registered Shs
|
19.10.26
|S&P 500-Papier BlackRock-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem BlackRock-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 beginnt die Mittwochssitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.26
|BlackRock pulls in $205bn to take assets to record high (Financial Times)
|
14.10.26
|BlackRock pulls in $205bn to take assets to record high (Financial Times)
|
13.10.26
|Ausblick: BlackRock stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.26
|S&P 500-Wert BlackRock-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in BlackRock von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.26
|BlackRock im XRP-Fokus: Steht der ETF-Durchbruch noch 2026 bevor? (finanzen.at)
|
05.10.26
|S&P 500-Titel BlackRock-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in BlackRock von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BlackRock Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BlackRock Inc Registered Shs
|1 012,50
|-0,83%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX sackt letztlich kräftig ab -- DAX beendet Handel leichter -- Wall Street schließlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es deutlich abwärts, während sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegte. Die Wall Street notierte uneins. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.