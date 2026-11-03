BlackRock Greater Europe Records Growth In FY26 Profit

(RTTNews) - BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (BRGE.L), a UK-based asset management firm, reported an increase in profit after tax and a growth in net asset value compared to the prior year.

Net assets for the fiscal 2026 totaled £577.179 million, up from £569.079 million last year.

Net asset value per share was 643.30 pence, up 7.6 percent from 598.05 pence.

The company's net profit after tax was £8.069 million, 20.7 percent higher than the prior year's £6.684 million.

BlackRock's revenue earnings per ordinary share rose 26.9 percent year-over-year, and was 8.74 pence, up from the previous year's 6.89 pence per share.

Net attributable profit for the year was £46.569 million, compared to the prior year loss of £40.196 million.

Fiscal 2026 total earnings per share was 50.45 pence, as against the year-ago loss of 41.41 pence.

Looking ahead, the company continues to expect a strong semiconductor cycle. Europe offers differentiated exposure to this opportunity through some of the world's leading semiconductor and electrical equipment companies and tool and component suppliers, the company noted.

BlackRock also sees a significant opportunity across electrification. While rapidly growing power demand from data centres is adding a further driver of demand, the opportunity stretches far beyond AI. Sectors such as Civil Aerospace and European Banks also project a positive outlook.

BlackRock shares are currently down 1.43 percent on the London Stock Exchange, at 552 pence.

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