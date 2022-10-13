Blackrock Inc. Q3 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.41 billion, or $9.25 per share. This compares with $1.68 billion, or $10.89 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 billion or $9.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.7% to $4.31 billion from $5.05 billion last year.

Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.41 Bln. vs. $1.68 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.25 vs. $10.89 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.31 Bln vs. $5.05 Bln last year.