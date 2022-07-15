Blackrock Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.08 billion, or $7.06 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $8.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 billion or $7.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $4.53 billion from $4.82 billion last year.

Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.08 Bln. vs. $1.38 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.06 vs. $8.92 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $4.53 Bln vs. $4.82 Bln last year.