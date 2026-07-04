BlackRock Aktie
WKN DE: A40PW4 / ISIN: US09290D1019
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04.07.2026 08:15:00
BlackRock Isn't Just an ETF Giant Anymore. Its Private Markets Pivot Is the Real Growth Story Now.
BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) is one of the largest sponsors of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). ETFs make up around 40% of its business. There's just one problem with that: ETFs generally have low expense ratios. ETFs are a reliable business, but other businesses are more profitable. One such business is private markets, where BlackRock is currently focusing its growth efforts. Here's what you need to know.To be fair, given the size of BlackRock's ETF business, it generates significant revenue from these generally low-cost products. Economies of scale are hugely important in the finance industry. The company's ETF operation is a solid foundation for its other businesses. And, notably, it can even complement them. That's actually an important fact to consider as BlackRock looks to expand its private markets operation. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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