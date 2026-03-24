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WKN DE: A40PW4 / ISIN: US09290D1019

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24.03.2026 09:42:00

BlackRock Just Declared the 60/40 Portfolio Dead. Here's What Replaces It.

Investment advisors have recommended the 60/40 portfolio for decades. The idea is to allocate 60% of your money to stocks and 40% to bonds. Following this allocation has helped investors diversify their portfolios in the past. However, BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), the world's largest asset manager, has practically declared the 60/40 portfolio dead in a recent note to investors -- at least, for now. Is BlackRock right? If so, what will replace what has served as the de facto foundational rule of modern investing? Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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