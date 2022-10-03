|
BlackRock Names Martin Small CFO Succeeding Gary Shedlin, Effective 2023
(RTTNews) - BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) announced Monday the appointment of Martin Small as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Gary Shedlin, effective in 2023.
Shedlin will transition his CFO responsibilities following the company's 2022 financial reporting processes, which is anticipated to be on or about March 1, 2023. He will then take on a new role as Vice Chairman working directly with key strategic clients of the firm.
Shedlin joined BlackRock in 2013 after serving as a long-time strategic advisor to the firm during his 25-year career as an investment banker.
Small, currently Head of BlackRock's U.S. Wealth Advisory business, will work with Shedlin in the interim to assure a smooth transition.
Small has been the head of the U.S. Wealth Advisory business for the past four years. He previously served as head of iShares in the U.S. and Canada and in leadership roles for BlackRock's Financial Markets Advisory unit. Small joined BlackRock in 2006 in its Legal & Compliance team.
