WKN DE: A40PW4 / ISIN: US09290D1019

27.02.2026 15:20:00

BlackRock Owns 24.3 Million Shares of IonQ. Here's What That Really Tells You About Quantum Computing Stocks.

When IonQ's (NYSE: IONQ) stock surged in 2025, a popular narrative took hold: Wall Street is loading up on quantum computing. But this narrative missed something fundamental about how institutional ownership actually works, and understanding the difference could save you from a costly misread of institutional investor sentiment.No later than 45 days after the end of each quarter, institutional investors managing more than $100 million must file a 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission -- a public disclosure of their stock holdings as of the end of that period. When investors see massive names like Vanguard and BlackRock holding millions of shares of IonQ, it's easy to assume the "smart money" believes in the company's future, but that's not the case here. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
