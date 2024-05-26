|
26.05.2024 13:37:26
Blackrock pushed Anglo to extend BHP takeover talks - FT
BLACKROCK was the most prominent of several Anglo American shareholders that pushed the miner to extend talks with BHP over its proposed £38bn takeover proposal.Last week Anglo received a third proposal valuing it at £31.11 per share which analysts had said was nearing full value. Anglo rejected the third offer on the basis of its structure but in extending talks it has kept the door open for a deal.BHP has until 5pm on Wednesday (May 29) to make a formal bid or walk away.This is according to a report by The Financial Times on May 25 which also said Ninety One and Sanlam Investments were in favour of an extension in talks even though they had concerns about the deal structure that requires Anglo to spin off its stakes in its South African platinum and iron ore units.“We’ve been advocates of what’s in the best interests of Anglo shareholders and wanted them to at least have a discussion with BHP,” one shareholder told the Financial Times.Dawid Heyl, portfolio manager at Ninety One, which owns 1.8% of Anglo, said that “we think an agreed deal would be a good outcome, and it looks like it could be heading that way”. He told the Financial Times that £31 is “coming into the range of the sort of premium you’d expect for a change of control at a company”.Blackrock owns 9.6% of Anglo mostly through passive funds tracking an index but the world’s largest asset manager holds a large sway in the sector through Evy Hambro, its chief investment officer for natural resources and a veteran of the mining industry, the newspaper said. Blackrock also owns 6.9% of BHP.Anglo has outlined a counter proposal which is to restructure itself over 18 months by unbundling Amplats, and selling or demerging De Beers. But it would keep Kumba Iron Ore and slow the development of its fertiliser mineral project Woodsmith which is currently a major drain on Anglo’s balance sheet.The post Blackrock pushed Anglo to extend BHP takeover talks – FT appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BlackRock Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu BlackRock Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BlackRock Inc.
|722,40
|-0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Wall Street beendet den Handel positiv -- Asiens Börsen letztlich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich wenig bewegt. Anleger an den US-Börsen schöpften am Freitag neue Hoffnung. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien tendierten vor dem Wochenende abwärts.