Blackstone and KKR Discuss Joint Bid for Toshiba

With Covid restrictions lifting, it seems everyone is finally going on that long-delayed trip abroad. Private equity firms are no exception, and perhaps no foreign destination has drawn more interest from the industry of late than Japan.Blackstone joined the fray in a big way on Wednesday, reportedly entering preliminary talks with KKR to prepare a joint bid for electronics conglomerate Toshiba , according to sources who spoke with Bloomberg. The potential takeover sets the chess pieces for a showdown with Bain Capital -- if Japanese authorities allow any such deal at all.