On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Nov. 16, 2026, Blackstone Digital Infrastructure (NYSE:BXDC) announced a deal to acquire a 75% interest in a $5 billion portfolio of 13 powered shell data centers (facilities where the landlord owns the building and power connection while the tenant supplies equipment) leased to Amazon. The deal would transition the trust from holding cash to generating steady rental income backed by an investment-grade technology titan. For long-term investors, this initial purchase establishes the template for how the company plans to scale its portfolio. Three things management said stand out.

Management committed its initial capital to acquire a 75% majority interest in a $5 billion data center portfolio. Amazon retained the remaining 25% minority stake as a joint venture (a cooperative business partnership) under a triple net lease (an agreement where the tenant pays property taxes, insurance, and maintenance costs), ensuring the technology titan remains aligned with the property's performance.

Powered shells have fewer ongoing landlord responsibilities than turnkey facilities. The transaction delivers a 7% going-in capitalization rate (cap rate, the initial annual rental yield on a property investment), along with 2.75% annual rent increases that protect against inflation.

Continue reading