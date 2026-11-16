Blackstone Digital To Acquire 75% Stake In Two AWS Data Center Joint Ventures For $5 Bln

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust Inc. (BXDC) signed a definitive agreement Tuesday to acquire a 75% majority interest in two joint ventures with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The transaction is valued at approximately $5 billion and reflects an initial capitalization rate of 7.0%.

The deal marks Blackstone Digital's inaugural investment and supports its strategy of acquiring and owning stabilized data centers leased to leading cloud provider customers on long-term contracts.

Blackstone Digital operates in the digital infrastructure sector, focusing on ownership of data center assets that generate recurring revenue from established cloud operators.

The joint ventures will own 13 newly constructed powered shells across two AWS data center campuses. AWS will retain a 25% interest in the joint ventures and lease back 100% of the portfolio on a triple net basis. The initial lease term spans 12 years, with a fully extended lease term of 32 years.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026 and remains subject to certain closing conditions.