Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
20.04.2022 05:00:30
Blackstone Drops $13 Billion on Student Housing Developer
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Going to college is expensive, said every student in America. Why yes, yes it is, replied US investment giant Blackstone, which knows a good business opportunity when it sees one.On Monday, the private equity giant agreed to acquire American Campus Communities, the country's largest developer and owner of student housing, for $12.8 billion. It's a big bet that there's plenty of future money to be extracted from student loan-backed youngsters in need of a place to crash between nighttime keggers and the next morning's ENGL 430: Literature of the Middle Ages class.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Blackstonemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Blackstonemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!