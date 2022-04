Blackstone Drops $13 Billion on Student Housing Developer

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Going to college is expensive, said every student in America. Why yes, yes it is, replied US investment giant Blackstone , which knows a good business opportunity when it sees one.On Monday, the private equity giant agreed to acquire American Campus Communities, the country's largest developer and owner of student housing, for $12.8 billion. It's a big bet that there's plenty of future money to be extracted from student loan-backed youngsters in need of a place to crash between nighttime keggers and the next morning's ENGL 430: Literature of the Middle Ages class.Continue reading