Blackstone / GSO Announces Update to Closed-End Fund Portfolio Management Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC, an affiliate of GSO Capital Partners LP ("GSO") and the investment adviser of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE: BSL), Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX), and Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE: BGB) (each a "Fund" and together the "Funds"), announced today that Robert Post has been added as a portfolio manager of the Funds, effective August 1, 2020. Robert Zable will remain the lead portfolio manager of the Funds, and Gordon McKemie will remain a portfolio manager of the Funds.

Mr. Post is a Principal and a portfolio manager at GSO with nine years of industry experience. He joined GSO in March 2017.

There will be no change to the Funds' strategies, investment objectives, or policies as a result of this addition to the portfolio management team.

About Blackstone and GSO Capital Partners

Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our asset management businesses, with $564 billion in assets under management, include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis.

GSO Capital Partners LP is the global credit investment platform of Blackstone. Our credit & insurance segment, which consists principally of GSO, has approximately $138 billion of assets under management. GSO is one of the largest alternative managers in the world focused on the leveraged-finance, or non-investment grade related, marketplace. GSO seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in its business by investing in a broad array of strategies including mezzanine debt, distressed investing, leveraged loans and other special-situation strategies. Its funds are major providers of credit for small and middle-market companies and they also advance rescue financing to help distressed companies.

