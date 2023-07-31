|
31.07.2023 01:00:08
Blackstone is Retooling its Real Estate Investment Strategy
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.It's Hot AI Summer, and the FOMO is infecting nearly every industry -- even if they seem entirely unrelated, like real estate.For the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, or Breit, that means resorts and casinos are out, and data centers are in, according to an analysis published Sunday by the Financial Times.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
