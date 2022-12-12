|
12.12.2022 02:00:17
Blackstone May Delay Private Equity Fund for Wealthy Investors
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Maybe the timing wasn't so hot.Blackstone may delay its long-planned and soon-to-launch private equity fund designed to attract wealthy individual investor clientele, according to a report this weekend from the Financial Times, The possible move comes as investors pour out of its real estate and credit funds, leading almost no one to wonder if this isn't indeed bad to assume major investor appetite for a new fund.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!