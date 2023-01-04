|
04.01.2023 10:18:47
Blackstone offers backstop to lure University of California in redemption-stricken Reit
BLACKSTONE has announced that it has secured a US$4 billion investment from the University of California in its unlisted real estate income trust (Breit), which has been plagued by investor redemptions, following the private equity firm’s committing of US$1 billion to backstop the university’s returns in the fund.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
