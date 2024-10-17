|
17.10.2024 13:35:54
Blackstone Q3 Results Climb, Top Estimates; AUM Up
(RTTNews) - Alternative asset manager Blackstone Inc. (BX) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income attributable climbed to $780.84 million from last year's $551.99 million.
Earnings per share grew 40% to $1.02 from $0.73 a year ago.
Distributable earnings were $1.28 billion, compared to prior year's $1.21 billion. Distributable earnings per share were $1.01, compared to $0.94 last year.
Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenues climbed to $3.66 billion from last year's $2.54 billion. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.41 billion for the quarter.
Total Assets Under Management or AUM was $1.11 trillion, up 10 percent from last year's $1.01 trillion.
Further, Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on October 28. The dividend will be paid on November 4.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Blackstone shares were gaining around 2.2 percent to trade at $163.19.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Blackstonemehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 steigt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Blackstone plans to list some of its largest investments (Financial Times)
|
17.10.24
|Blackstone plans to list some of its largest investments (Financial Times)
|
16.10.24
|Ausblick: Blackstone zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.10.24
|S&P 500-Papier Blackstone-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Blackstone von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.24
|TPG and Blackstone team up to bid for eyecare group Bausch + Lomb (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Blackstonemehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Blackstone
|155,74
|-0,85%