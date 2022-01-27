|
27.01.2022 14:11:37
Blackstone Q4 Earnings Beat View; AUM Rises
(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX) Thursday reported net earnings of $1.398 billion or $1.92 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with $748.87 million or $1.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago.
On average, fourteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Revenue for the quarter increased to $5.763 billion from $3.629 billion a year ago.
Total Assets Under Management ("AUM") increased to $880.9 billion from $618.6 billion last year.
Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 7, to be paid on February 14.
