Blackstone Real Estate To Acquire PS Business Parks For Around $7.6 Bln In Cash
(RTTNews) - PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB), a real estate investment trust, and Blackstone (BX), said on Monday that they have signed a deal to allow affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate to acquire all shares of PSB for $187.50 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at around $7.6 billion.
The transaction is a premium of approximately 15 percent to the volume weighted average share price over the last 60 days.
David Levine, Co-Head of Americas Acquisitions for Blackstone Real Estate, said: "We are excited to add PS Business Parks' business park, office and industrial assets to our portfolio and look forward to leveraging our expertise to provide the best possible service and experience for PSB's customers."
With this move, Blackstone will acquire PSB's 27 million square foot portfolio of industrial, business park, traditional office, and multifamily properties located primarily in California, Miami, Texas and Northern Virginia.
The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022. The agreement includes a "go-shop" period that will expire 30 days on May 25.
From the date of the merger deal through its closing, PSB may declare regular, quarterly cash distributions of up to $1.05 per share.
In addition, PSB is allowed to declare regular quarterly dividends on its preferred stock.
