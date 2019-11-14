Blackstone Resources presents at the Swiss Mining Institute

Blackstone Resources AG (SWX: BLS) is currently presenting at the Swiss Mining Institute. It’s a four-day event that’s attended by mining companies all around the world and is held in Zurich and Geneva.

It gives the company the opportunity to have one-to-one meetings with institutional investors and asset managers, who frequently attend this high-profile event. It also offers the chance for Blackstone to share its vision and strategy with global mining community. So far, the company has received strong interest in its various projects such as the gold refining process, its lithium, its nickel and other projects development.

Today, the conference is being held in Geneva at the Grand Hôtel Kempinski, where Blackstone is presenting its vision on the battery metals, the projects and its battery technology. Investors can find out why it’s the best time to invest in Blackstone Resources.

Blackstone Resources AG

Blackstone Resources is a Swiss Holding Company, with its legal domicile in Baar, Kanton Zug and is concentrating on the battery metals market as primary metals. In addition, it sets up, develops and manages refineries used for gold and battery metals. It offers direct exposure to the battery metal revolution that is being driven by the demand of electric vehicles that need vast quantities of these metals. These include cobalt, manganese, molybdenum, graphite, nickel, copper and lithium. Blackstone Resources has developed the new Battery code BBC. In addition, Blackstone Resources has started a research programme on new battery technologies on solid state batteries and its production process.

For more information please visit www.blackstoneresources.ch

The disclaimer is an integral part of this press release.

Please ensure you consult the disclaimer for a full understanding of the content within: http://www.blackstoneresources.ch/investors/disclaimer/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005734/en/