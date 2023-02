Blackstone Stock Keeps Soaring Higher. Is It a Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX) is making quite the rally. Since the start of 2023, the stock has soared 26%, a gain of more than four times the S&P 500 average during that same period. The stock is still down 26% from the last year, but its recent comeback has investors wondering whether now is a good time to buy.Let's take a closer look at what's going on with the company and whether today's prices make it a deal.Interest in alternative assets -- like real estate, debt equities, and credit, along with other non-traditional investment avenues -- has grown dramatically over the past decade. From 2010 to 2020, more than $603 billion was poured into the alternative assets industry, giving it a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13% per year.Continue reading