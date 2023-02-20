|
20.02.2023 13:56:00
Blackstone Stock Keeps Soaring Higher. Is It a Buy Right Now?
Alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX) is making quite the rally. Since the start of 2023, the stock has soared 26%, a gain of more than four times the S&P 500 average during that same period. The stock is still down 26% from the last year, but its recent comeback has investors wondering whether now is a good time to buy.Let's take a closer look at what's going on with the company and whether today's prices make it a deal.Interest in alternative assets -- like real estate, debt equities, and credit, along with other non-traditional investment avenues -- has grown dramatically over the past decade. From 2010 to 2020, more than $603 billion was poured into the alternative assets industry, giving it a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13% per year.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!