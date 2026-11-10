Blackstone To Acquire 16% Stake In India's IIFL Finance For $535 Mln

(RTTNews) - IIFL Finance Ltd. (IIFL.NS), a non-banking financial company (NBFC) in India, on Tuesday said Blackstone Inc. (BX) has agreed to invest ?5,000 crores ($535 million) in the company for an approximately 16% stake.

The capital infusion is expected to support growth across the company's secured lending businesses and potentially improve its credit ratings and lower borrowing costs over time.

The investment will be made through a preferential allotment of compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), which will convert to equity shares at ?602 per share within 18 months of allotment.

IIFL Board has approved a total primary capital raise of ?6,414 crores. Promoters Nirmal Jain and R. Venkataraman will invest ?1,264 crores ($135 million) through a preferential allotment of warrants, while Anchorage Capital will invest ?150 crores ($16 million) in primary equity.

The entire investment will be infused as primary capital, raising IIFL Finance's capital adequacy ratio from approximately 17% to 30%, on a pro forma basis as of September 2026.

Blackstone shares were up 0.60% in pre-market trading on the NYSE, after closing at $124.05 on Monday.

IIFL Finance shares closed 0.44% lower at ?627 on the NSE on Tuesday.