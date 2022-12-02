|
Blackstone to Sell Stakes in Vegas' MGM and Mandalay Bay Casinos
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Always bet on Black...stone.On Thursday, investment firm Blackstone agreed to sell its minority stake in two Las Vegas hotels in a deal that values the properties at $5.5 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal. The transactions continue Blackstone's hot streak in the Entertainment Capital of the World.Continue reading
