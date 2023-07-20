|
20.07.2023 13:39:20
Blackstone Turns To Profit In Q1, Adj. EPS Meets View, Revenues Miss; Stock Down In Premarket
(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX), an alternative asset manager, reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company was $601 million, compared to last year's loss of $29.39 million.
Earnings per share were $0.79, compared to loss of $0.04 a year ago.
Distributable earnings were $1.21 billion, compared to $1.99 billion last year. Distributable earnings per share were $0.93, compared to $1.49 a year ago.
On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Total revenues were $2.81 billion, up from $629.22 million in the prior year. Total Segment revenues fell 43 percent to $2.35 billion from $4.15 billion a year ago. The Street was looking for revenues of $2.41 billion for the quarter.
Total Assets Under Management or AUM was $1.0 trillion, up 6 percent year-over-year.
Stephen Schwarzman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Blackstone is the first alternative manager to surpass $1 trillion of assets under management. … We believe we are in the early stages of the long-term growth of the alternatives industry, providing a vast opportunity for further expansion."
Further, Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on July 31. This dividend will be paid on August 7.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Blackstone shares are trading at $104.79, down 3.38 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Blackstonemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Blackstonemehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Blackstone
|94,20
|-1,67%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.