Apollo Education Grou a Aktie
WKN: 898968 / ISIN: US0376041051
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03.06.2026 22:35:08
Blackstone vs. Apollo Global: Which Alternative Asset Giant Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Alternative asset management has shifted from a highly profitable niche on Wall Street to a central pillar of modern portfolios. Choosing between Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) requires understanding two distinct approaches to private capital.Blackstone is a massive, diversified manager known for its dominant real estate presence, while Apollo focuses heavily on credit and its integrated retirement services business. They are frequently compared because they both seek to provide high-yielding alternatives to traditional stock and bond investments for a global client base.Blackstone operates as the world’s largest alternative asset manager, overseeing a portfolio that includes real estate, private equity, and infrastructure that total more than $1.3 trillion AUM. The company serves institutional and individual investors through its massive scale, which includes nearly 12,500 real estate assets and over 250 portfolio companies. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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