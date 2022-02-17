|
17.02.2022 13:15:00
Blackstone's REIT Shopping Spree Continues With a $5.8 Billion Apartment Deal
Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) has been gobbling up real estate investment trusts (REITs) over the past year. The private-equity giant's latest deal will see it acquire Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE: APTS), an apartment REIT focused on fast-growing Sun Belt markets. Blackstone is paying $5.8 billion for the REIT as it continues to spend big to buy apartments across the South. Here's a look at why Blackstone is pouring so much money into this theme.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!