Blackstone's REIT Shopping Spree Continues With a $5.8 Billion Apartment Deal

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) has been gobbling up real estate investment trusts (REITs) over the past year. The private-equity giant's latest deal will see it acquire Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE: APTS), an apartment REIT focused on fast-growing Sun Belt markets. Blackstone is paying $5.8 billion for the REIT as it continues to spend big to buy apartments across the South. Here's a look at why Blackstone is pouring so much money into this theme.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading