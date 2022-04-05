Blackwatch International Releases New Visual Identity

MCLEAN, Va., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackwatch International (BWI), an industry-leading cybersecurity, engineering, and information technology company, announced today they have launched a new corporate branding to promote their ownership evolution and market leading ownership additions.

Following significant investment during the last year, the new visual identity reflects the company's move toward a singularly powerful mission to perform beyond expectations to enable innovation for their customers. "Today marks the beginning of a foundation for a new culture and enhanced capabilities for our employees, partners, and, most importantly, our customers." said Ron Trowbridge, Blackwatch Chief Executive Officer.

The rebrand is one of several significant current as well as planned leadership additions, investments, and acquisition initiatives under the company's new ownership team. "In selecting our new visual identity, it was important to represent our values and diverse culture and how that connects with our employees, partners, government customers, and the communities we seek to serve." said Cliff Webster, Blackwatch President.

As part of the new visual identity, Blackwatch unveiled a new logo and website to showcase the company's successful growth and momentum. Blackwatch partnered with Naked Girl Media to design a website that features a significantly enhanced user experience for current and prospective employees, clients, and partners. "We were extremely excited to leverage our extensive commercial and government contracting sector digital media expertise to partner with Blackwatch to create a new visual identity, optimize their content, and create a compelling experience that is easier to access, understand, and navigate." said Naked Girl Media Founder and Digital Media Director, Kelly Dillon.

Blackwatch's new website provides visitors with a robust online experience reflective of the commitment to ensure employees, customers, and partners can efficiently and effectively find and access information. This digital evolution follows a year of extensive growth and expansion for the company.

About Blackwatch International

Blackwatch International Corporation (BWI) is a small business dedicated to supporting Federal business and national security objectives. Based in McLean, VA, with offices in Sacramento, CA, BWI is a leading provider of cybersecurity, information technology, and engineering services, specializing in large and complex projects supporting national security and defense programs. BWI maintains a robust infrastructure, and corporate-level ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 quality certifications. BWI has a U.S. patented artificial intelligence approach (OneVision) applicable to virtually any mission critical situational awareness challenge from bomb detection to secure supply chain response to homeland security crisis situations. For more information, please visit blackwatchintel.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackwatch-international-releases-new-visual-identity-301517905.html

SOURCE Blackwatch International