:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
12.11.2025 10:15:00
Blackwell May Be Nvidia's Hottest Ticket in 2026, but This Other Opportunity Could Be Even Bigger in the Long Run
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), thanks to its ability to supercharge the development and use of artificial intelligence (AI), has become a giant in the world of data centers. These are the places where AI unfolds, from the training of models to the act of putting them to work. AI customers may use graphics processing units (GPUs) from a variety of companies -- and some players have even developed their own chips – but those of Nvidia remain the most powerful.The AI giant has stayed ahead by getting into the market early and regularly updating its chips and architecture. Its latest development is the Blackwell system, offering a whole ecosystem of products, from chips to networking solutions. All of this helped Blackwell deliver $11 billion in revenue during its first quarter of commercialization -- that was in the fourth quarter of last year. And demand remains strong with Blackwell data center revenue advancing 17% in the latest quarter from the previous three-month period.So, there's reason to believe that Blackwell will be Nvidia's hottest ticket in 2026, leading to its next update, the Rubin platform -- set for release late next year. All of this is fantastic, but another opportunity could be even bigger in the long run. Let's check it out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
