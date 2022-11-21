Bladex Inks Strategic Alliance With Fintech Innovations International DMCC

(RTTNews) - Multinational bank Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex) has Monday entered into a strategic alliance with Dubai-headquartered Fintech Innovations International DMCC, owner of the TradeAssets e-Marketplace for financial institutions.

The partnership will enable Bladex to further promote interbank relations, providing customers with greater access to trade-related financing solutions. As part of the alliance, Bladex has become the first bank in Latin America to join the TradeAssets platform.

Bladex and TradeAssets will collaborate to attract more Latin American banks to the platform. This will support flows through trade corridors connecting the region with Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia, resulting in an attractive value proposal for Bladex's stakeholders.

TradeAssets will facilitate establishment of relationships and efficient deal-making in new geographies.